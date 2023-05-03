Raspberry Pi OS Updated - Now Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Updated libcamera

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 3 May 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Raspberry Pi has released a new version of Raspberry Pi OS as their Debian Linux based distribution currently built atop the Debian 11 "Bullseye" base.

Raspberry Pi OS 2023-05-23 is their first update in three months and most significant with today's release is now being powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel rather than Linux 5.15 LTS as used previously. With the newer kernel comes new hardware driver support, performance optimizations, and other new kernel features.

Raspberry Pi OS 2023-05-03 also brings various software updates such as Chromium 113, Mathematic 13.2.1 (and also adding a 64-bit Mathematica build), MATLAB 23.1, Raspberry Pi Image Updater 1.7.4, RealVNC server 7.0.1, and updated Raspberry Pi device firmware.


The new Raspberry Pi OS release also brings translation updates, various updates to its libcamera stack, updated VNC hardware acceleration support, and various bug fixes.

The new Raspberry Pi OS 2023-05-03 release can be downloaded from RaspberryPi.org.
3 Comments
