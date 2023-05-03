Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Raspberry Pi OS Updated - Now Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Updated libcamera
Raspberry Pi OS 2023-05-23 is their first update in three months and most significant with today's release is now being powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel rather than Linux 5.15 LTS as used previously. With the newer kernel comes new hardware driver support, performance optimizations, and other new kernel features.
Raspberry Pi OS 2023-05-03 also brings various software updates such as Chromium 113, Mathematic 13.2.1 (and also adding a 64-bit Mathematica build), MATLAB 23.1, Raspberry Pi Image Updater 1.7.4, RealVNC server 7.0.1, and updated Raspberry Pi device firmware.
The new Raspberry Pi OS release also brings translation updates, various updates to its libcamera stack, updated VNC hardware acceleration support, and various bug fixes.
The new Raspberry Pi OS 2023-05-03 release can be downloaded from RaspberryPi.org.