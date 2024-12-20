Raspberry Pi HEVC Decoder Driver Posted For Linux Kernel Review

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 21 December 2024 at 09:31 AM EST. 6 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
The latest work that Raspberry Pi is working to upstream to the mainline Linux kernel is a HEVC/H.265 video decode driver that works on Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single board computers.

Dave Stevenson of Raspberry Pi posted this HEVC decoder driver on Friday for review on the Linux kernel mailing list. He summarized:
"This has been in the pipeline for a while, but I've finally cleaned up our HEVC decoder driver to be in a shape to at least get a first review.

John Cox has done almost all of the work under contract to Raspberry Pi, and I'm largely just doing the process of patch curation and sending."

This Raspberry Pi HEVC decode driver for the Linux kernel's media subsystem is just under five thousand lines of code. This decode driver works for Broadcom BCM2711 and BCM2712 SoCs found within the Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 boards.

Raspberry Pi 5


This new driver exposes the HEVC/H.265 decode block as a stateless Video 4 Linux 2 (V4L2) decoder device that can then be used by Linux user-space applications.

Those interested in this new Raspberry Pi HEVC decode driver now being reviewed for the mainline Linux kernel can find the initial code via this patch series. Hopefully the review will go well and it won't be too long into 2025 before finding this new "VIDEO_RPI_HEVC_DEC" driver in the mainline Linux kernel.
6 Comments
Related News
Raspberry Pi 500 Launches Along With Raspberry Pi Monitor
Raspberry Pi Launches The Compute Module 5 For $45 USD
Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W Launches For $7
Raspberry Pi Camera Front End "CFE" Video Capture With Linux 6.13
Raspberry Pi OS Now Defaults To 512MB Swap, Updates Labwc Compositor
Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 Launches For $60 USD, 720 x 1280 7-Inch Display
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
KDE Plasma 6.3 Delivers Much Better Fractional Scaling, Clipboard Using SQLite
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
NVIDIA Launches $249 "Gen AI Supercomputer" With Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
Patches Posted For Review Adding COBOL Frontend To GCC Compiler