Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ Launches: 26 TOPS Accelerator For $110

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 24 October 2024 at 06:16 AM EDT. 13 Comments
Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi AI Kit back during the summer with up to 13 TOPS performance for AI inference, the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ was announced today with up to 26 TOPS capabilities.

The Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ continues to make use of a Hailo AI accelerator while now having the choice of the 13 TOPS accelerator for $70 while now also having a Hailo-8 accelerator option for 26 TOPS at $110 USD. These new AI devices conform to the HAT+ specification and use PCIe Gen 3.0 mode for better performance and cooling than the Raspberry Pi AI Kit interfacing via the M.2 connector.

Raspberry Pi AI HAT+


More details on the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ product launch via the Raspberry Pi blog. The Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 13 TOPS and 26 TOPS products are already on sale today from Raspberry Pi partners.
