Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ Launches: 26 TOPS Accelerator For $110
Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi AI Kit back during the summer with up to 13 TOPS performance for AI inference, the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ was announced today with up to 26 TOPS capabilities.
The Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ continues to make use of a Hailo AI accelerator while now having the choice of the 13 TOPS accelerator for $70 while now also having a Hailo-8 accelerator option for 26 TOPS at $110 USD. These new AI devices conform to the HAT+ specification and use PCIe Gen 3.0 mode for better performance and cooling than the Raspberry Pi AI Kit interfacing via the M.2 connector.
More details on the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ product launch via the Raspberry Pi blog. The Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 13 TOPS and 26 TOPS products are already on sale today from Raspberry Pi partners.
