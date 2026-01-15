Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 Released & Designed For Running GenAI Models
In late 2024 the folks at Raspberry Pi announced the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ as an AI accelerator capable of 26 TOPS and costing $110 for pairing with Raspberry Pi single board computers. Today they announced the much more capable Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 that can begin to take on some generative AI "GenAI" models.
The Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 employs the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator that is now rated for 40 TOPS of INT4. There is also now 8GB of dedicated onboard RAM for being able to handle larger (GenAI) models that couldn't run with the original AI HAT+.
The Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 can handle LLama 3.2 1B, DeepSeek R1-Distill 1.5B, Qwen2 1.5B, and various other LLMs in the 1.5B range.
The Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 is available to order beginning today for $130 USD. More details for those interested at RaspberryPi.com.
11 Comments