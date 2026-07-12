Raspberry Pi 5 IOMMU Driver Being Worked On For The Mainline Linux Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 13 July 2026 at 06:01 AM EDT. 17 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
While the Raspberry Pi 5 is already over two and a half years old, one of the missing elements of its support from the mainline Linux kernel has been the IOMMU driver. We are now seeing Raspberry Pi's downstream IOMMU driver being adapted for mainline with hopes of getting it into the upstream kernel.

Open-source developer Daniel Drake has been working on the Broadcom BCM2712 IOMMU driver support as used by the Raspberry Pi. The driver is adapted from Raspberry Pi's downstream driver but with various improvements as well as some more enhancements to still come.This IOMMU driver integration comes complete with wiring it up to the SBC's display controller for efficient graphics memory management.

Raspberry Pi 5


Drake explained in the patch series cover letter:
"This series adds a driver for the Broadcom BCM2712 IOMMU found on Raspberry Pi 5, and hooks up the display controller IOMMU for efficient management of graphics memory. This is adapted from the downstream driver from Raspberry Pi (original author Nick Hollinghurst), with main changes:

- Implement the page table management using generic_pt
- Implement brcm,iova-window and brcm,iommu-cache as standards-compliant DT property names, while maintaining compatibility with existing shipped RPi firmware
- Drop the dma-iova-offset hack, used to work around some issue seen with dma-ranges. This will need to be investigated separately and solved properly. (It's not needed for display controller iommu support included here.)
- Misc simplifications/standardisations/cleanups

The IOMMU works strictly with 4KB pages. This means that unfortunately when the kernel is compiled with PAGE_SIZE=16KB (the Raspberry Pi 5 kernel default), 12KB is wasted in each page that is allocated for page tables. I plan to address this in followup work.

It has been tested on Raspberry Pi 5 using a 3D-accelerated graphical environment which causes plenty of IOMMU maps & unmaps."

The bcm2712-iommu driver is now undergoing code review for hopefully making it to the mainline kernel in due course for bettering the Raspberry Pi 5 support with the mainline kernel.
17 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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