Raspberry Pi 5 2GB Price Increases To $77.50 USD

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 1 October 2026 at 05:29 AM EDT. 11 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
During the last round of price hikes on Raspberry Pi devices due to RAM pricing, they were able to keep the 1GB and 2GB single board computer versions steady. But Eben Upton announced today that the RAM pricing has become "unsustainable" and even the 2GB versions now are facing steep price hikes.

The Raspberry Pi 4 2GB version is now up to $67.50 USD while the Raspberry Pi 5 2GB is at $77.50 USD. That's a $12.50 increase in this round of pricing updates due to the RAM pricing situation in the industry. Meanwhile the Raspberry Pi 5 4GB is currently at $110, the 8GB at $180, and the 16GB at $305.

Raspberry Pi 5


Even posted this Raspberry Pi 4/5 2GB pricing update today to the Raspberry Pi blog.
11 Comments
Related News
Linux 7.4 To Support The Raspberry Pi 10-Inch Touch Display 2
Improved GPU Reset Coming For Raspberry Pi Boards With Linux 7.4
Raspberry Pi Desktop Overhauled On Raspberry Pi OS, Adds Icon Dock
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Programming Jig Launches
Raspberry Pi AXI PMU Driver Under Review For The Mainline Linux Kernel
Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 10-Inch Model Launches
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Consider Adding AGENTS.md To Help Guide AI/LLM Agents
Siemens Slams The Door Shut On Promising Open-Source Radioss Project
Microsoft Announces General Availability Of WSLC: Linux Containers On Windows
MM Change Slated For Linux 7.4 Yields +22904539.81% In One Metric, More Modest Wins In Others
Linux Kernel's LZ4 Compression Code Being Resynced For Better Performance & Cleanliness
EDG C/C++ Front-End Open-Sourced
Patches Posted For Enabling NVMe On All Apple M3 Based SoCs With Linux
Firefox 157 Now Available With Visual Refresh, WebRTC Hardware AV1 Decode