Raspberry Pi 5 2GB Price Increases To $77.50 USD

During the last round of price hikes on Raspberry Pi devices due to RAM pricing, they were able to keep the 1GB and 2GB single board computer versions steady. But Eben Upton announced today that the RAM pricing has become "unsustainable" and even the 2GB versions now are facing steep price hikes.The Raspberry Pi 4 2GB version is now up to $67.50 USD while the Raspberry Pi 5 2GB is at $77.50 USD. That's a $12.50 increase in this round of pricing updates due to the RAM pricing situation in the industry. Meanwhile the Raspberry Pi 5 4GB is currently at $110, the 8GB at $180, and the 16GB at $305.

Even posted this Raspberry Pi 4/5 2GB pricing update today to the Raspberry Pi blog