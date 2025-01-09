Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Model Launches For $120 USD
One of the leading rare complaints over the Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer (and the more recently launched Raspberry Pi 500) is that it tops out at just 8GB of system memory... 8GB was enough years ago and still is if planning to use the Raspberry Pi for lightweight desktop and embedded scenarios and other situations where you don't need too much RAM for the four ARM cores, but for those wanting more, today the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB is being introduced.
The Raspberry Pi 5 16GB should now be live for offering twice the system RAM as the existing Raspberry Pi 5 top-end board. The Raspberry Pi 5 16GB is to be priced at $120 USD.
The hope is the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB will better cater to those wanting to deal with AI/LLMs, computational fluid dynamics (CFD), video editing, heavy desktop workloads, and other scenarios where preferring more than 2GB of RAM per core.
The other Raspberry Pi 5 specs haven't changed but simply it's a new version with 16GB of RAM and to be priced at $120 USD.
On Phoronix should be a Raspberry Pi 5 16GB review in the next week or two. As of writing this article in advance, there isn't yet any word on whether a Raspberry Pi 500 16GB model is planned.
