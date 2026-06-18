Raspberry Pi Launches A 1TB SSD For $70 USD

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 5 September 2025 at 10:06 AM EDT. 22 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
The newest hardware offering from Raspberry Pi announced today is... a 1TB SSD.

Raspberry Pi is now selling the Raspberry Pi SSD as a 1TB SSD for the Raspberry Pi 5 and other devices. This is a PCIe Gen 3 compliant SSD with there also being 256GB and 512GB versions for those not needing 1TB of storage capacity.

The 1TB NVMe SSD is rated for 90k IOPS with either 4K random reads or 4K random writes. It's a pretty basic NVMe SSD for the latest Raspberry Pi devices and will set you back $70 USD.

Raspberry Pi SSD


With the Raspberry Pi 5 generation of devices not having an M.2 adapter itself, you will need to use a Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ for supporting the SSD.

More details for those interested on RaspberryPi.com.
22 Comments
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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