Raspberry Pi Launches A 1TB SSD For $70 USD

The newest hardware offering from Raspberry Pi announced today is... a 1TB SSD.Raspberry Pi is now selling the Raspberry Pi SSD as a 1TB SSD for the Raspberry Pi 5 and other devices. This is a PCIe Gen 3 compliant SSD with there also being 256GB and 512GB versions for those not needing 1TB of storage capacity.The 1TB NVMe SSD is rated for 90k IOPS with either 4K random reads or 4K random writes. It's a pretty basic NVMe SSD for the latest Raspberry Pi devices and will set you back $70 USD.

With the Raspberry Pi 5 generation of devices not having an M.2 adapter itself, you will need to use a Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ for supporting the SSD.More details for those interested on RaspberryPi.com