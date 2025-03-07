New Round Of Driver Optimizations For AMD RadeonSI In Mesa 25.1

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 March 2025 at 06:30 AM EST. 10 Comments
MESA
Well known AMD Mesa driver developer Marek Olšák has been at it again working on some further performance optimizations to the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D driver code.

Merged to Mesa 25.1-devel on Thursday was another set of patches to further tune this AMD RadeonSI Gallium3D driver used for OpenGL support for GCN GPUs and newer.

No performance numbers were supplied as part of the merge request for this set of 17 patches but Marek simply sums it up as:
"- Z/S caching in GL2 is enabled by default for radeonsi. This improves performance.

- NGG culling is enabled when the shader writes the viewport index. Frustum and small prim culling is skipped in this case.

- Don't cull front and back faces in the hw if the shader culls. CULL_FRONT and CULL_BACK are no longer the major cause of context rolls.

- Cleanups and trivial items"

Within some of the patches like enabling Z/S caching, Marek notes "this improves performance for several workloads" but again without specifying the workloads or any relative expectation for the level of performance improvement.

Radeon RX 9070 series


In any event I'll be trying a fresh round of Mesa 25.1-devel Git benchmarking soon, especially being on the lookout for any changes to help enhance the Radeon RX 9070 series Linux performance.

See this merge request for more details on this latest round of RadeonSI driver optimizations.
10 Comments
Related News
Mesa 26.2.3 Released With AMD GFX1171 Support, Other Fixes
Prominent Mesa Developer Now Working For Arm On PanVK & Panfrost Code
Mesa 26.2.2 Enables Intel Nova Lake Graphics By Default
A Faster Merge Sort For Mesa 26.3 Vulkan Drivers To Benefit Ray-Tracing
Open-Source Etnaviv Driver Now Able To Run YOLOX
Mesa 26.2.1 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Simple Optimization For Linux 7.4 Can Open Files For Reading ~39% Faster
Google's "Painful To Maintain" Binder C Linux Driver Being Removed In Favor Of Rust
Linux Patched For Silent User-Space Data Loss Bug That's Existed Since 2023
Ubuntu 26.10 Moves cp, mv & rm Over To Rust Coreutils For 100% Transition
Linux 7.4 Could End Up Seeing Kernel Builds ~36% Faster, Incremental Builds ~70% Faster
Help Linux Hardware Testing & Reviews Continue While Enjoying Phoronix Without Ads
Zstd Improvement For Linux 7.4 To Avoid Redundant Initialization
Valve's Steam Frame Now Available At $1059+ USD