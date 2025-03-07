New Round Of Driver Optimizations For AMD RadeonSI In Mesa 25.1
Well known AMD Mesa driver developer Marek Olšák has been at it again working on some further performance optimizations to the open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D driver code.
Merged to Mesa 25.1-devel on Thursday was another set of patches to further tune this AMD RadeonSI Gallium3D driver used for OpenGL support for GCN GPUs and newer.
No performance numbers were supplied as part of the merge request for this set of 17 patches but Marek simply sums it up as:
"- Z/S caching in GL2 is enabled by default for radeonsi. This improves performance.
- NGG culling is enabled when the shader writes the viewport index. Frustum and small prim culling is skipped in this case.
- Don't cull front and back faces in the hw if the shader culls. CULL_FRONT and CULL_BACK are no longer the major cause of context rolls.
- Cleanups and trivial items"
Within some of the patches like enabling Z/S caching, Marek notes "this improves performance for several workloads" but again without specifying the workloads or any relative expectation for the level of performance improvement.
In any event I'll be trying a fresh round of Mesa 25.1-devel Git benchmarking soon, especially being on the lookout for any changes to help enhance the Radeon RX 9070 series Linux performance.
See this merge request for more details on this latest round of RadeonSI driver optimizations.
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