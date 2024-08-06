RadeonSI Driver Sees GPU Hang Fixes - RDNA4 Fixes, Optimally Programming "OREO MODE"

A number of GPU hang fixes have been merged for AMD's RadeonSI Gallium3D driver within Mesa. These fixes should help further enhance the current RDNA3 GPU driver support and also has fixes for stabilizing the upcoming RDNA4 GPU support.Well known AMD OpenGL Mesa developer Marek Olšák landed a set of nine patches into Mesa 24.3-devel for GPU hang fixes (mostly for GFX12) . GFX12 as a reminder is the graphics IP to find with upcoming RDNA4 GPUs.Among these fixes are adding preparations for Compute Wave Save Restore (CWSR) support for GFX11/RDNA3, optimally programming the "OREO_MODE" on both RDNA3 and RDNA4, fixes to the register programming to address GPU hangs, and other fixes.



Well, a different kind of OREO...

I couldn't find much information on the OREO_MODE that is now being programmed optimally. Previously the AMD driver stopped programming the OREO_MODE last year to avoid rare corruption issues. In turn by now optimally programming the OREO_MODE, it fixes a rare performance regression.These fixes at the moment are in the Mesa 24.3-devel Git branch but should be back-ported to the Mesa 24.1/24.2 stable code given they amount to fixes for addressing all important hang issues. It's good to see the RDNA4/GFX12 open-source driver support getting fit and hopefully all stabilized before its product debut in the coming months.