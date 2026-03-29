RadeonSI Driver Lands Fixes For EDuke32 For Those Wanting To Enjoy Duke Nukem 3D In 2026

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 March 2026 at 06:27 AM EDT. 14 Comments
RADEON
It's fairly rare for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver to hit OpenGL rendering game bugs these days as besides more games going opting for Vulkan API use, RadeonSI is rather robust and very mature at this stage. Recently though a Linux gamer that upgraded to a Radeon RX 9070 XT RDNA4 graphics card noticed that the open-source EDuke32 Duke Nukem 3D build and its derivatives were failing to render properly with the RadeonSI driver.

A week ago there was a bug report over EDuke32 and its derivatives like Ion Fury were failing to properly render textures/sprites on the RDNA4 graphics card. The vintage games would render fine if falling back to the software rendering rather than OpenGL. Here's some examples of the faulty rendering on RDNA4 with RadeonSI:

EDuke32 bad rendering


EDuke32 faulty rendering on RadeonSI


It was discovered that the EDuke32 issue dealt with the engine allocating very large textures. Well known RadeonSI developer Marek Olšák of AMD in turn merged a change for using uint16 for coordinates to fix 64K blits and 64K graphics blit support and other fixes. With the latest Mesa code, EDuke32 and titles based on it should be rendering correctly on RDNA4 graphics hardware.

Even if you aren't into Duke Nukem 3D or other such titles, these 64K texture fixes should help other software too on AMD RDNA4. A bug report over disappearing Blender icons, also on RDNA4, appear fixed by these RadeonSI changes too.
14 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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