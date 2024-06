RadeonSI Enables Compute PBO Blits: "Massively Improves Perf In A Number Of Cases"

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

"radeonsi: enable compute pbo blits



this probably needs better tuning by experts, but it massively improves perf in a number of cases"

Related to the work by Mike Blumenkrantz for significantly improving the Mesa glReadPixels performance by more than 100%, the open-source driver developer at Valve has now enabled compute PBO blits within mainline Mesa for the AMD Radeon "RadeonSI" Gallium3D driver.Compute pixel buffer object (PBO) blits are now enabled for the RadeonSI driver. Blumenkrantz quipped in the pull request This in turn will trigger the compute PBO downloads for glReadPixels once that other merge request lands plus other unspecified test cases.

The compute PBO blits for RadeonSI was merged today for next quarter's Mesa 24.2 feature release.