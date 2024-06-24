Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
RadeonSI Enables Compute PBO Blits: "Massively Improves Perf In A Number Of Cases"
Compute pixel buffer object (PBO) blits are now enabled for the RadeonSI driver. Blumenkrantz quipped in the pull request:
"radeonsi: enable compute pbo blits
this probably needs better tuning by experts, but it massively improves perf in a number of cases"
This in turn will trigger the compute PBO downloads for glReadPixels once that other merge request lands plus other unspecified test cases.
The compute PBO blits for RadeonSI was merged today for next quarter's Mesa 24.2 feature release.