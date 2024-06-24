RadeonSI Enables Compute PBO Blits: "Massively Improves Perf In A Number Of Cases"

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 June 2024 at 01:59 PM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON
Related to the work by Mike Blumenkrantz for significantly improving the Mesa glReadPixels performance by more than 100%, the open-source driver developer at Valve has now enabled compute PBO blits within mainline Mesa for the AMD Radeon "RadeonSI" Gallium3D driver.

Compute pixel buffer object (PBO) blits are now enabled for the RadeonSI driver. Blumenkrantz quipped in the pull request:
"radeonsi: enable compute pbo blits

this probably needs better tuning by experts, but it massively improves perf in a number of cases"

This in turn will trigger the compute PBO downloads for glReadPixels once that other merge request lands plus other unspecified test cases.

Compute PBO blits


The compute PBO blits for RadeonSI was merged today for next quarter's Mesa 24.2 feature release.
3 Comments
Related News
AMD Readies More Kernel Graphics Driver Code For Linux 6.11, Enables DCC For RDNA4
Radeon Software For Linux 24.10.3 With ROCm 6.1.3
Patches For AMD GPUs On Loongson Point To "Massive Platform Bug" For These Chinese CPUs
A Lot More AMD RDNA4/GFX12 Graphics Driver Code Has Landed In Mesa 24.2
AMD's Linux Kernel Compute Driver For ROCm Begins Preparing For RDNA4 GPUs
New AMD RDNA 3.5 GPU Target "GFX1152" Appears In Open-Source Linux Driver
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Longtime Linux Wireless Developer Passes Away
Blumenkrantz "Massively Improves" Mesa's glReadPixels Performance With 7 Lines Of Code
Linus Torvalds Demotes "FORCE_NR_CPUS" Embedded Linux Option To Avoid Confusion
Fedora 41 Hopes The GIMP 3.0 Photoshop Alternative Will Be Ready To Shine
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report
Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics