AV1 Still Picture Encoding Merged For Mesa 24.3 Radeon Driver

David Rosca working for AMD has continued to improve their open-source video acceleration support within Mesa. Merged today for Mesa 24.3 is the code within the Gallium3D video acceleration front-end and the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for handling AV1 still picture encode.The AV1 still picture encode support within Mesa is principally useful for handling still AVIF (AV1 Image File Format) images. With just around one hundred lines of code shifted around for the Gallium3D VA front-end and the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, AV1 still image encode / AVIF GPU-accelerated handling should now be working. This builds off the rather mature AV1 acceleration support that's long been in Mesa for use with RDNA2 GPUs for accelerated decode and then RDNA3 GPUs both for AV1 encode and decode.

David Rosca shared in the merge request a successful AVIF encoded image of the Mesa gears to demonstrate this still image encode working on Radeon GPUs.This is just another feature to look forward to within this quarter's Mesa 24.3 release.