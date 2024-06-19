Radeon Software For Linux 24.10.3 With ROCm 6.1.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 June 2024 at 04:23 PM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON
As written about this morning, AMD announced ROCm 6.1.3 with multi-GPU support, beta support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2), Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot compatibility, and TensorFlow framework qualification support. The upstream ROCm code on GitHub as of writing continues pointing only to the prior ROCm 6.1.2 software but there is now a Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver offering up ROCm 6.1.3.

For those wanting to experiment with the new ROCm 6.1.3, the GitHub repository and associated ROCm upstream isn't yet on v6.1.3 but a packaged driver has appeared on AMD.com with this updated version.

ROCm 6.1.3


Radeon Software for Linux 24.10.3 with ROCm 6.1.3 is the new driver release and the stated driver features:
- Introducing TensorFlow support through ROCm on specific RadeonTM GPUs
- Added official support for Radeon™ PRO W7900 Dual-Slot
- Official support for multiple Radeon GPUs: x2 RX 7900XTX & W7900, x2 and x4 W7900 Dual-Slot
- Beta support for ROCm through Windows Subsystem Linux (WSL) on Windows platforms. See the Getting Started Guide for Radeon for more details.
- The latest version of Python module numpy v2.0 is incompatible with the torch wheels for this version. Downgrade to an older version is required. Example: pip3 install numpy==1.26.4

The officially supported hardware by this Radeon Software for Linux driver is the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, RX 7900 XT, and RX 7900 GRE on the consumer side. With the Radeon PRO series is the PRO W7900, PRO W7900 Dual Slot, and PRO W7800.

Most disappointing is just the official operating system compatibility of Ubuntu 22.04.3 HWE. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS out since April still isn't formally supported nor the Ubuntu 22.04.4 HWE that has been out since February... Ubuntu 22.04.3 is the lone listed OS target.

In any event those wanting to try out this Radeon Software for Linux 24.10.3 driver package can find it on AMD.com.
