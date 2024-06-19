Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Radeon Software For Linux 24.10.3 With ROCm 6.1.3
For those wanting to experiment with the new ROCm 6.1.3, the GitHub repository and associated ROCm upstream isn't yet on v6.1.3 but a packaged driver has appeared on AMD.com with this updated version.
Radeon Software for Linux 24.10.3 with ROCm 6.1.3 is the new driver release and the stated driver features:
- Introducing TensorFlow support through ROCm on specific RadeonTM GPUs
- Added official support for Radeon™ PRO W7900 Dual-Slot
- Official support for multiple Radeon GPUs: x2 RX 7900XTX & W7900, x2 and x4 W7900 Dual-Slot
- Beta support for ROCm through Windows Subsystem Linux (WSL) on Windows platforms. See the Getting Started Guide for Radeon for more details.
- The latest version of Python module numpy v2.0 is incompatible with the torch wheels for this version. Downgrade to an older version is required. Example: pip3 install numpy==1.26.4
The officially supported hardware by this Radeon Software for Linux driver is the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, RX 7900 XT, and RX 7900 GRE on the consumer side. With the Radeon PRO series is the PRO W7900, PRO W7900 Dual Slot, and PRO W7800.
Most disappointing is just the official operating system compatibility of Ubuntu 22.04.3 HWE. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS out since April still isn't formally supported nor the Ubuntu 22.04.4 HWE that has been out since February... Ubuntu 22.04.3 is the lone listed OS target.
In any event those wanting to try out this Radeon Software for Linux 24.10.3 driver package can find it on AMD.com.