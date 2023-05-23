AMD Radeon Software For Linux 22.40.5 Driver Released

The Radeon Software for Linux driver was quietly updated earlier this month with one noted fix.

While most Linux enthusiasts and gamers are relying upon the upstream Linux kernel and Mesa software for their open-source Radeon GPU driver support, the AMD Radeon Software for Linux driver continues to be offered for primarily commercial users running on enterprise Linux distributions like Ubuntu LTS releases, CentOS/RHEL, and SUSE Enterprise Linux.

Radeon Software for Linux 22.40.5 was released back on 12 May but I hadn't heard a thing about it until two weeks later when seeing new AMDGPU firmware files uploaded to linux-firmware.git that correlate to a new public driver snapshot.

AMDGPU 22.40.5 release notes


As for the changes in Radeon Software for Linux 22.40.5, the release notes only make mention of fixing an installation bug and dropping support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9. That's it for the noted changes with the AMD Radeon Linux driver release notes for years being known for being very skimpy on details. It's likely there is also updated snapshots of both the AMDGPU Open and PRO driver components within this quarterly-ish packaged driver update.

Those wanting to download the latest Radeon Software for Linux release can find it at AMD.com.
