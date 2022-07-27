AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
AMD's GPUOpen group today announced the availability of the Radeon Raytracing Analyzer as their latest offering in the Radeon Developer Tool Suite.
The Radeon Raytracing Analyzer 1.0 is out today for both Linux and Windows to help developers organize their model geometries in scenes, understand performance issues when moving from rasterization to raytracing, and better analyzing other elements around ray-traced workloads.
This Radeon Raytracing Analyzer does depend upon the Radeon Software drivers so presumably will not work with the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver at this stage. On Windows, both DirectX 12 and Vulkan are supported. For hardware ray-tracing, only Radeon RX 6000 series and newer is supported.
Radeon Raytracing Analyzer is hosted on GitHub but the only content in the actual Git repository right now is documentation, so it would appear that at least initially this is a closed-source package though some documentation also says it's MIT licensed.
Downloads and more details on the Radeon Raytracing Analyzer 1.0 via GPUOpen.com.
