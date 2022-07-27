AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 July 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
AMD's GPUOpen group today announced the availability of the Radeon Raytracing Analyzer as their latest offering in the Radeon Developer Tool Suite.

The Radeon Raytracing Analyzer 1.0 is out today for both Linux and Windows to help developers organize their model geometries in scenes, understand performance issues when moving from rasterization to raytracing, and better analyzing other elements around ray-traced workloads.

This Radeon Raytracing Analyzer does depend upon the Radeon Software drivers so presumably will not work with the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver at this stage. On Windows, both DirectX 12 and Vulkan are supported. For hardware ray-tracing, only Radeon RX 6000 series and newer is supported.

Radeon Raytracing Analyzer is hosted on GitHub but the only content in the actual Git repository right now is documentation, so it would appear that at least initially this is a closed-source package though some documentation also says it's MIT licensed.


Downloads and more details on the Radeon Raytracing Analyzer 1.0 via GPUOpen.com.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD Has A Bit More RDNA3 Graphics Driver Code Ready For Linux 5.20
AMD ROCm 5.2.1 Released For The Open-Source Radeon GPU Compute Stack
AMDGPU LLVM Backend Prepares FP8 Instructions For GFX940 / Next-Gen CDNA
AMDVLK 2022.Q3.1 Released With Fixes, Minor Enhancements
RADV Vulkan Driver Now Supports NVIDIA's Device Generated Commands
Radeon Software for Linux 22.20 Released With Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
IO_uring Zerocopy Send Is Ready For Linux 5.20 Networking
Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation
Feral Releases GameMode 1.7
GNOME 43 Alpha Released With Browser Improvements, More GTK 4 Porting