Radeon Pro Software For Enterprise 22.Q2 For Linux Released
Released in June was the Radeon PRO Software for Enterprise 21.Q2 to deliver AMD's enterprise-vetted graphics driver stack to Windows users. Meanwhile recently debuting is the long-awaited adjacent Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise for Linux driver update.
The Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 22.Q2 for Linux was actually released on the last day of July albeit not to much fanfare and I only found out about it today when wondering myself when that next Linux enterprise release would be out... This is AMD's first enterprise Linux driver release since their 21.Q4 release last December while normally it's seen updates on a quarterly basis.
While over a half-year passed for this latest Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 22.Q2 for Linux release, the only listed highlight is having support for HIP on Blender 3.2 and Redshift support for select Radeon PRO graphics products. The Blender 3.2 HIP support has previously been available from their ROCm stack individually or using the non-enterprise Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver. The Blender 3.2 HIP performance is a good start for AMD GPU acceleration with Blender 3.x but at the moment limited to RDNA2 GPUs while support for older AMD GPUs should be in the next Blender release.
This enterprise Linux driver update also fixes issues with the Beta CAE app terminating due to invalid memory accesses and failing to launch Maya and Mudbox software on the fully-open-source driver stack.
The Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 22.Q2 for Linux 22.Q2 driver officially supports the Radeon PRO VII / Vega through Radeon PRO W6800 series professional graphics processors. The supported Linux distributions remain RHEL 7/8/9, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, and SUSE SLED/SLES 15 SP3. There doesn't appear to be support yet for the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release with this enterprise driver release. This enterprise driver package is mainly intended for those running the big name enterprise Linux distributions that otherwise have older versions of the Linux kernel and Mesa with outdated graphics driver support and/or needing ROCm/HIP compute or running professional software still reliant upon the proprietary OpenGL or Vulkan driver components.
Those wanting to try out this latest Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 22.Q2 Linux release can find it available for download on AMD.com.
For those running consumer AMD Radeon hardware and wanting the packaged driver for use on the few supported Linux distributions, there is the Radeon Software for Linux 22.20 driver release from last month. But most enthusiasts/gamers will be best off just fetching the very latest Linux kernel and Mesa available on your distribution or from third-party repositories or rolling from source.
