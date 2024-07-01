Radeon Developer Tool Suite Migrates To Qt6

AMD's Radeon Developer Tool Suite from their GPUOpen group has now migrated to the Qt6 graphical toolkit.

This set of tools that includes the Radeon Developer Panel, Radeon GPU Profiler, Radeon GPU Detective, Radeon Raytracing Analyzer, Radeon Memory Visualizer, and Radeon GPU Analyzer have now migrated off Qt 5.15 LTS and are now targeting the Qt 6 toolkit.

Qt 6 at this stage is quite mature and an evolutionary upgrade over Qt 5. Qt 6 brings better Wayland support and a wealth of other improvements over the aging Qt 5.15 toolkit. It's nice seeing AMD's GPUOpen software now upgraded for the Qt 6 world.

Radeon Developer Tool Suite logo


With the shift to targeting the Qt 6.7 toolkit, AMD notes that there is improved HiDPI/scaling for the Radeon Developer Tool Suite UIs. Additionally, AMD is now using a common theme/style for their software across both Linux and Windows.

More details on the AMD Radeon/GPUOpen developer tooling being upgraded for the Qt 6 toolkit can be found via today's announcement on GPUOpen.com while over in the respective GitHub repositories are the new tagged releases for the upgraded open-source software.
