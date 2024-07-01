Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Radeon Developer Tool Suite Migrates To Qt6
This set of tools that includes the Radeon Developer Panel, Radeon GPU Profiler, Radeon GPU Detective, Radeon Raytracing Analyzer, Radeon Memory Visualizer, and Radeon GPU Analyzer have now migrated off Qt 5.15 LTS and are now targeting the Qt 6 toolkit.
Qt 6 at this stage is quite mature and an evolutionary upgrade over Qt 5. Qt 6 brings better Wayland support and a wealth of other improvements over the aging Qt 5.15 toolkit. It's nice seeing AMD's GPUOpen software now upgraded for the Qt 6 world.
With the shift to targeting the Qt 6.7 toolkit, AMD notes that there is improved HiDPI/scaling for the Radeon Developer Tool Suite UIs. Additionally, AMD is now using a common theme/style for their software across both Linux and Windows.
More details on the AMD Radeon/GPUOpen developer tooling being upgraded for the Qt 6 toolkit can be found via today's announcement on GPUOpen.com while over in the respective GitHub repositories are the new tagged releases for the upgraded open-source software.