Unofficial ROCm SDK Builder Expanded To Support More GPUs
The community-based ROCm SDK Builder is an unofficial project leveraging the open-source AMD ROCm code and making it easy to build machine learning and GPU compute software across a range of environments and helping ensure proper integration with other machine learning tools and models. The ROCm SDK Builder takes special focus on the consumer Radeon iGPUs and dGPUs that typically aren't as much of a focus for the upstream AMD ROCm stack.
Open-source developer Mika Laitio announced on Thursday the ROCm SDK Builder 6.1.2 release for this software to help building ROCm compute environments. With this release there is an expanded set of community-supported GPUs:
"- community around the ROCM SDK builder has helped to test a broad range of AMD consumer GPUs
- RDNA1/RDNA2/RDNA3 discrete GPUs (AMD 5600 - 7900 XTX)
- CDNA based GPUs (AMD Radeon VII and MI50)
- RX 7700S discrete GPU on Framework laptop (gfx1102)
- iGPUs like AMD 680M/780M/880M/Strix Point/Strix Halo"
That's compared to the official compatibility matrix just supporting the Radeon RX 7900 series for supported consumer GPUs.
The updated ROCm SDK Builder also has expanded Linux distribution support to include Fedora 40, Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Mageia 9, Arch Linux, Manjaro Linux, Void Linux, Mint Linux 21, and LMDE 6. That's a robust range of distributions compared to the official ROCm upstream support catering to just the prominent enterprise Linux distributions.
The ROCm SDK Builder 6.1.2 also has improved machine learning model integration, support for more third-party ML applications, and other updates.
On the downside, ROCm SDK Builder 6.1.2 is still tracking the ROCm 6.1 series compared to upstream ROCm on the v6.3 series for some time already.
Those wanting to learn more about the updated ROCm SDK Builder can do so via this GitHub repository.
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