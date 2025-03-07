Unofficial ROCm SDK Builder Expanded To Support More GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 March 2025 at 08:40 AM EST. 13 Comments
RADEON
The community-based ROCm SDK Builder is an unofficial project leveraging the open-source AMD ROCm code and making it easy to build machine learning and GPU compute software across a range of environments and helping ensure proper integration with other machine learning tools and models. The ROCm SDK Builder takes special focus on the consumer Radeon iGPUs and dGPUs that typically aren't as much of a focus for the upstream AMD ROCm stack.

Open-source developer Mika Laitio announced on Thursday the ROCm SDK Builder 6.1.2 release for this software to help building ROCm compute environments. With this release there is an expanded set of community-supported GPUs:
"- community around the ROCM SDK builder has helped to test a broad range of AMD consumer GPUs
- RDNA1/RDNA2/RDNA3 discrete GPUs (AMD 5600 - 7900 XTX)
- CDNA based GPUs (AMD Radeon VII and MI50)
- RX 7700S discrete GPU on Framework laptop (gfx1102)
- iGPUs like AMD 680M/780M/880M/Strix Point/Strix Halo"

That's compared to the official compatibility matrix just supporting the Radeon RX 7900 series for supported consumer GPUs.

ROCm SDK Builder matrix


The updated ROCm SDK Builder also has expanded Linux distribution support to include Fedora 40, Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Mageia 9, Arch Linux, Manjaro Linux, Void Linux, Mint Linux 21, and LMDE 6. That's a robust range of distributions compared to the official ROCm upstream support catering to just the prominent enterprise Linux distributions.

ROCm SDK Builder TUI


The ROCm SDK Builder 6.1.2 also has improved machine learning model integration, support for more third-party ML applications, and other updates.

On the downside, ROCm SDK Builder 6.1.2 is still tracking the ROCm 6.1 series compared to upstream ROCm on the v6.3 series for some time already.

Those wanting to learn more about the updated ROCm SDK Builder can do so via this GitHub repository.
13 Comments
Related News
AMD Begins Preparing Open-Source Linux Driver For Graphics Cards With GDDR7
AMD Sends In More HDMI FRL Updates For Linux 7.4, Fixes For Upcoming Hardware
Patches Ready For AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 Enabled By Default With Linux 7.4 With FreeSync, VRR & ALLM
Mesa 26.3 RADV + RadeonSI Ready With DRM Format Modifiers For Older AMD GPUs
New Patches Provide HDMI 1.4 3D Mode Support For AMD Radeon Graphics On Linux
AMDGPU Linux Driver's Latest Patches For HDMI Passive VRR Support
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Simple Optimization For Linux 7.4 Can Open Files For Reading ~39% Faster
Google's "Painful To Maintain" Binder C Linux Driver Being Removed In Favor Of Rust
Linux Patched For Silent User-Space Data Loss Bug That's Existed Since 2023
Ubuntu 26.10 Moves cp, mv & rm Over To Rust Coreutils For 100% Transition
Help Linux Hardware Testing & Reviews Continue While Enjoying Phoronix Without Ads
Linux 7.4 Could End Up Seeing Kernel Builds ~36% Faster, Incremental Builds ~70% Faster
Firefox 156 Available With Its Built-In PDF Viewer Starting Up To 45% Faster
Valve's Steam Frame Now Available At $1059+ USD