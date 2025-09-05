RISC-V Zalasr Support Now Under Review For The Linux Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 5 September 2025 at 05:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RISC-V
Linux kernel patches for supporting RISC-V's Zalasr ISA extension are now under review. This extension provides "real" load acquire/store release instructions for RISC-V processors.

Zalasr provides atomic Load-Acquire Store-Release support. Its v0.9 ISA spec was finalized two months ago and its public review period wrapped up in August.

Given the freshness of the Zalasr ISA exntesion, the Linux kernel support patches have so far only been tested with a patched version of QEMU providing its emulated Zalasr support. Within the Linux kernel, Zalasr can be used for the smp_load_acquire and smp_store_release functionality in place of fence instructions.

zalasr


Those interested in RISC-V Zalasr support can see this mailing list patch series for that pending Linux kernel support.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 17 Now Supports Using -mtune=native -mcpu=native On RISC-V
Linux 7.3 Adds Support For Several Newer RISC-V Extensions
Linux 7.2 Enabling UltraRISC RISC-V Support In The Default Kernel Build
Linux 7.2-rc2 Raising The Default RISC-V 64-bit CPU Limit To 256 Cores
Linux 7.2 RISC-V Reduces Kernel Startup Overhead, Eswin SoC Support By Default
Linux 7.2 To Enable ESWIN SoC Support By Default For RISC-V Kernel Builds
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Void Linux Maintainer Orphans 100+ Packages Over AI Policy Dispute
Intel Reverses Decision To Cancel Their Open-Source Font Project
AI Made A Lot Of "Hideous" Code But Found Major Bottlenecks For Faster Linux Compilation
The Linux Kernel Planning To Remove Around ~55k Lines Of Old ARM Platform Code
BFS File-System Being Removed For Linux 7.4
Patches Ready For AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 Enabled By Default With Linux 7.4 With FreeSync, VRR & ALLM
Debian 13.7 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Steam Client Beta Improves Big Picture Mode, Several Linux Enhancements