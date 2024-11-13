RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop

13 November 2024
Framework Computer has been promoting a RISC-V motherboard option for their Framework Laptop 13 to complement their existing Intel Core and AMD Ryzen motherboard options. This RISC-V motherboard is being developed in cooperation with DeepComputing. Early access pricing and more details on this quad-core StarFive JH7110 powered mainboard for the Framework 13 have now been announced.

DeepComputing has launched an early access program for their DC-ROMA RISC-V motherboard for the Framework Laptop 13. This early access program is intended for enterprise and business customers ahead of broader availability in 2025. With the quad-core RISC-V SoC is 8GB of RAM, SD card for storage, optional eMMC, and Imagination graphics. The WiFi is using an Intel WiFi 6E AX210 chipset.

The basic tier early access model goes for $368 USD and features the RISC-V motherboard, Framework / Cooler Master case, two USB-C expansion cards, and a 64GB SD card. Or for $448 USD is the "standard" early access model that adds WiFi support and HDMI expansion card.

RISC-V motherboard with Framework Laptop 13


The early access "Pro" tier for $928 USD gets you the RISC-V motherboard with Framework Laptop 13 chassis. Or for $1098 USD with the "enterprise" tier gets you two motherboards -- one Framework Laptop 13 case and then the Framework/Cooler Master case and accessories.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Fedora 41 are the initially supported Linux distributions for this DeepComputing RISC-V motherboard. But with the StarFive JH7110 having upstream Linux kernel support, other RISC-V Linux distributions should ultimately be adaptable as well for running on the RISC-V'ed Framework Laptop 13.

More details on the early access program for the RISC-V motherboard for the Framework Laptop 13 via DeepComputing.io. It's nice having a RISC-V option for the Framework Laptop but it's important to keep in mind realistic performance expectations... For many workloads the JH7110 is slower than the Raspberry Pi. You can see some of my prior JH7110 RISC-V benchmarks on the StarFive VisionFive 2.
