Brief Server Downtime Expected Tonight

Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 31 October 2026 at 08:32 PM EDT. 16 Comments
PHORONIX
Just a friendly heads up that Phoronix.com and associated sites will be down briefly at around midnight PST / 3AM EST on 1 November for a failed drive in the NVMe SSD RAID array.

Unfortunately the drive can't be hot-swapped so our friends at HiVelocity will need to power down the server. Downtime will hopefully be minimal.

It must be all the AI scraping bots and similar that have been hammering the site especially hard this year... The failed drive was just replaced one year ago.
16 Comments
Related News
Nearing A 10 Second Kernel Build, Xeon 600 & Other September Excitement On Phoronix
More AI In Open-Source, CachyOS, Ryzen AI Halo, Framework Laptop 13 Pro & Other Q3 Hits
Last Call For The Autumn Special For Ad-Free Viewing & Supporting Linux Hardware Testing
Promotion Reminder For Ad-Free Viewing, Multi-Page Articles On A Single Page
Help Linux Hardware Testing & Reviews Continue While Enjoying Phoronix Without Ads
The Linux Kernel AI Flood, Linux 7.2 Release & Other August Highlights
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FAT32 File-System Seeing As Much As 265x Improvement With Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
System76 Introducing AMD-Powered Linux Small PC
KDE Fixes 15 Year Old Bug Over Inaccurate Notifications When Copying Files To USB Drives
Borealis: Asahi Linux's Apple Silicon Mesa Vulkan Driver Forked For Vibe Coding
Enlightenment 0.28 Released With Many Improvements