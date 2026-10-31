Brief Server Downtime Expected Tonight
Just a friendly heads up that Phoronix.com and associated sites will be down briefly at around midnight PST / 3AM EST on 1 November for a failed drive in the NVMe SSD RAID array.
Unfortunately the drive can't be hot-swapped so our friends at HiVelocity will need to power down the server. Downtime will hopefully be minimal.
It must be all the AI scraping bots and similar that have been hammering the site especially hard this year... The failed drive was just replaced one year ago.
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