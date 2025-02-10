RADV Vulkan Video Adds Low Latency Encoding Support
Adding to the Vulkan Video support for Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver is honoring of the low latency encoding options.
VkVideoEncodeTuningModeKHR allows specifying "VK_VIDEO_ENCODE_TUNING_MODE_LOW_LATENCY_KHR" and "VK_VIDEO_ENCODE_TUNING_MODE_ULTRA_LOW_LATENCY_KHR" for when it's desired to tune the video encoding for lower latency. This may compromise encode quality but establishes the preference on desiring lower latency video encode operations / greater performance.
Stemming from a four month old bug report to honor these standardized Vulkan Video encode low-latency options, Mesa 25.1-devel does so now for this open-source AMD Vulkan driver.
This merge adds those KHR low latency encode options for RADV Vulkan Video. In turn this communicates to the Video Core Next "VCN" block that lower latency encode is requested.
1 Comment