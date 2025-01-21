Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Seeing More RDNA4 Work In Recent Days

There has been a lot of GFX12 related merge requests for Mesa over the past week to benefit the RADV driver. It's good seeing this happen and squeezing into Mesa 25.0 ahead of the imminent code branching. Hopefully Mesa 25.0, which will be released as stable by late February or early March, will have nice Radeon RX 9070 series driver support both for the RadeonSI Gallium3D/OpenGL and RADV Vulkan. Mesa 25.0 in turn is the release to be providing the 3D drivers on the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 release and Fedora 42 paired with the Linux 6.14 kernel for also having the newest AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel driver bits.