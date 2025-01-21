Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Seeing More RDNA4 Work In Recent Days
Over the past week there has been an uptick in patches pertaining to RDNA4's GFX12 graphics engine within the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" for Mesa 25.0 to benefit Linux systems.
Primarily by Valve's Samuel Pitoiset who handles much of the RADV driver development there has been a notable increase in GFX12 (RDNA4) related patches hitting the Mesa Git tree in recent days... Either due to Valve/RADV developers recently managing to get their hands on Radeon RX 9070 series hardware early from AMD or partners, trying to squeeze in last minute changes ahead of the upcoming Mesa 25.0 branch point, and/or receiving more RDNA4/GFX12 documentation/details. In any event it's nice seeing more of this GFX12 support arriving for this "unofficial" Radeon Vulkan driver prior to launch.
In case you missed it yesterday from AMD's David McAfee on Twitter/X, he confirmed the Radeon RX 9070 series as officially launching in March.
Some of the recent GFX12/RDNA4 activity for Mesa's RADV Vulkan driver includes yesterday adding Zink CI lists for GFX1200 for the Mesa continuous integration tests for that OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver. With seeing CI changes now around GFX12 is further indication that the RADV developers likely having their hands now on actual Radeon RX 90x0 series hardware. There's also been updated SQTT programming to start with for GFX12, upping the max viewport dimensions to 32K for GFX12 hardware, emulated queries with global atomics for GFX12 was just merged given that GFX12 does away with GDS, VK_MESA_image_alignment_control for the new hardware, and a variety of other fixes.
There has been a lot of GFX12 related merge requests for Mesa over the past week to benefit the RADV driver. It's good seeing this happen and squeezing into Mesa 25.0 ahead of the imminent code branching. Hopefully Mesa 25.0, which will be released as stable by late February or early March, will have nice Radeon RX 9070 series driver support both for the RadeonSI Gallium3D/OpenGL and RADV Vulkan. Mesa 25.0 in turn is the release to be providing the 3D drivers on the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 release and Fedora 42 paired with the Linux 6.14 kernel for also having the newest AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel driver bits.
Add A Comment