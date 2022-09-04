Mesa RADV Driver Adds Radeon Raytracing Analyzer Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 September 2022 at 05:47 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has added support for compatibility with GPUOpen's Radeon Raytracing Analyzer.

Radeon Raytracing Analyzer (RRA) was announced this summer for helping analyze Radeon ray-tracing workloads on both Windows and Linux with Direct3D 12 and Vulkan. The Radeon Raytracing Analyzer can be used for diagnosing performance issues and making other enhancements for ray-traced workloads. The intent is that game and application/engine developers can better optimize their Vulkan/DirectX ray-tracing workloads for use on AMD Radeon GPUs.


AMD/GPUOpen Radeon Raytracing Analyzer


Radeon Raytracing Analyzer so far has been compatible with AMD's official Radeon Software drivers on Windows and Linux. This week support was added to the Mesa RADV driver for RRA compatibility.


This MR that landed into Mesa 22.3 enables support for Radeon Raytracing Analyzer traces with this open-source Vulkan driver. Adding this unofficial RRA support was complicated by the fact that contrary to this software being under the "GPUOpen" umbrella and advertising an MIT license, no source code has yet to be released yet. So this RADV RRA support worked on by independent developer Friedrich Vock involved some reverse engineering:
This adds a small overhead when RRA tracing is enabled (around 5% with Quake 2 RTX on my 6700XT on lowest settings with a small window, 190FPS -> 180FPS).

Saving the captured acceleration structures to file didn't produce any significant dent in the frame times.
All info about the RRA file format and its data structures was reverse-engineered from the RRA binary, so there's a lot of "unused" or "reserved" floating around. RRA's README notes it as being "licensed under MIT", so I hope the source code will eventually be released so that these can be cleaned up.

Look for this RRA support in next quarter's Mesa 22.3 release.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD Releases Orochi 1.0 For Dynamic Runtime Switching Between Radeon HIP & NVIDIA CUDA
Latest Round Of Optimizations Wrap Up For Old ATI R300 To R500 GPUs On Linux
AMD Radeon Linux OpenGL Driver Makes More Optimizations, Eyes GL Threading By Default
AMD Lands Video Encoding Quality Improvements For Mesa 22.3
RADV Prepares To Switch Completely To Dynamic Rendering
R600 Gallium3D Driver Receives NIR Backend Fixes For Radeon HD 2000/3000/4000 Series
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead
Fwupd 1.8.4 Supports More Hardware, Starts Allowing To Make BIOS Changes From Linux
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Onboard With GNOME's "Device Security" Screen
Canonical Continues Snap'ing Up Linux Gaming For Ubuntu
MGLRU Linux Performance Looking Very Good For OpenWrt Router Use
Ubuntu 22.10 Optimizing OpenSSH Server Memory Use, Other RAM Optimizations Coming