RADV Driver Enables Device Generated Commands Task Shader Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 July 2024 at 06:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON
The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver in Mesa 24.2-devel has received support for task shaders with the NVIDIA Device Generated Commands "DGC" extension.

Over the past two years RADV has been working on support for NVIDIA's Device Generated Commands extension as a means of allowing the GPU to generate some of the most frequent rendering commands on the hardware itself. Over time this has also included DGC compute extension support and other additions. Now as of last week the DGC task shader support is also enabled for RADV.

RADV DGC task shader


Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics driver team has landed a set of fixes around the DGC task shader support and then went ahead and enabled it. Pitoiset explained in the merge request:
"This contains cleanups for DGC offset computations, rework of push constants for task shaders and various fixes.

VKD3D_TEST_FILTER=test_amplification_shader_execute_indirect now pass on GFX10.3."

In the patch enabling the DGC task shader support, Samuel notes that there are no games using task shaders with DGC at the moment, but presumably with time that is expected to change.

Mesa 24.2 stable should be out in August with many great open-source OpenGL/Vulkan driver improvements.
