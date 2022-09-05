Radeon RADV Driver Lands Vulkan Mesh Shader Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 September 2022 at 09:57 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
Being merged a few minutes ago into Mesa 22.3 is the Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" support for the recently ratified mesh shader extension.

Vulkan 1.3.226 introduced VK_EXT_mesh_shader with its publication last week. VK_EXT_mesh_shader is the cross-vendor mesh shader extension succeeding NVIDIA's vendor-specific extension up to this point. VK_EXT_mesh_shader is a new mechanism to let applications generate collections of geometric primitives via programmable mesh shading. Vulkan mesh shaders are an alternative to the existing programmable primitive shading pipeline.

NVIDIA published a new Vulkan beta driver for Windows and Linux with EXT_mesh_shader support back on launch day. Intel's open-source ANV driver landed support ahead of the weekend. And now kicking off the new week is the RADV support being merged.

With the VK_EXT_mesh_shader extension being worked on by Valve developers including those involved with RADV, prior to the spec going public they were already working on enablement patches. When the spec went public they opened the merge request and now with the code having been reviewed, the RADV support was merged today for next quarter's Mesa 22.3 release.


The Radeon RADV mesh shader support requires RDNA2 GPUs and newer. At least for now this Radeon Vulkan mesh shader support also requires setting the RADV_PERFTEST=ext_ms environment variable with Mesa Git. The merge request outlines how this mesh shader support is being treated as experimental until AMDGPU kernel driver functionality around gang submit is in place:
Note, this support is considered experimental and only enabled via the RADV_PERFTEST=ext_ms environment variable. This is because it can't work safely without "gang submit" implemented in the AMDGPU driver in the Linux kernel. Without gang submit, this can deadlock your GPU when multiple processes use task shaders at the same time. Gang submit is currently under development by the AMDGPU developers.
1 Comment
Related News
Mesa's Rust OpenCL Implementation Expected To Be Merged In Coming Days
Mesa's LLVMpipe Driver Begins Experimenting With AVX-512 Optimizations Ahead Of Zen 4
Intel's OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa Drivers Begin Properly Identifying Arc Graphics Hardware
Mesa's Zink Adds Async Compute Pipeline Creation
Mesa CI Begins Making Use Of Mold Linker For "Substantial" Performance Improvement
Asahi Linux May Have OpenGL 2.1 For Apple M1/M2 By Year's End
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead
Fwupd 1.8.4 Supports More Hardware, Starts Allowing To Make BIOS Changes From Linux
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Onboard With GNOME's "Device Security" Screen
Canonical Continues Snap'ing Up Linux Gaming For Ubuntu
MGLRU Linux Performance Looking Very Good For OpenWrt Router Use
OBS Studio 28.0 Released With 10-Bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt 6 Ported