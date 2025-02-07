Vulkan Cooperative Matrix Merged For RDNA4 GPUs With RADV, DCC Support Inches Closer

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 February 2025 at 11:28 AM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON
Last week when RADV lead developer Samuel Pitoiset with Valve was commenting on the AMD RDNA4 state with the Mesa RADV driver it was noted that Vulkan cooperative matrix support, Vulkan Video encode/decode, and DCC support were still missing. But in the past week one of the items is now crossed off the list and another is continuing to see new patch activity.

Merged today is support for VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix on GFX12 / RDNA4 hardware as the latest feature now crossed off the TODO list for these upcoming AMD Radeon graphics cards. VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix exposes SPIR-V's cooperative matrix types and can be used for Vulkan-accelerated machine learning and related use-cases. See more background information within the article RADV Vulkan Driver Merges Cooperative Matrix Support Using RDNA3 WMMA from when RADV initially received support in late 2023. Now just ahead of the RDNA4 launch, VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix is ready for those upcoming GPUs.

Vulkan cooperative matrix slide


The other bit of good news for RDNA4 on the RADV Vulkan driver is the DCC support coming together for delta color compression as an important performance feature.

Samuel Pitoiset has been working on DCC support for RDNA4 with RADV and last week opened up the initial merge request. That code remains under review and the most recent iteration of the patches just updated today. So hopefully that RADV DCC support will be all merged in time for the Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards launching in March.

This past week also saw RADV derivative group quads support merged while the lone notable missing feature not yet tackled is the Vulkan Video encode/decode support for the updated VCN engine with RDNA4, but that's less of an immediate issue when there is more widespread VA-API support available.
2 Comments
Related News
AMDVLK 2025.Q1.1 Brings New Performance Tuning & Fixes
FFmpeg Adds AMD AMF Decoder, FSR-Based Upscaling
Open-Source RADV Radeon Driver Support For RDNA4: "Should Be Good Enough"
Mesa 25.0 Sees New Driver Code To Further Enhance RadeonSI + ACO
AMD Squeezes In More RDNA4 Changes For Linux 6.14 - Enables Cleaner Shader On GFX12
In Case You Wondered, RADV Doesn't Work On AMD CDNA Instinct Accelerators
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
GTK's X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
KDE Plasma 6.3: "It's Looking Pretty Good!"
Linux Foundation Announces The SEAPATH 1.0 Hypervisor
Alpine Linux In An Infrastructure Crisis With Equinix Metal Sunsetting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Updated With Propeller-Optimized Kernel
GNOME 48 Switches Over To "Adwaita Sans" As Default Font
Wine Merge Request Opened For NTSYNC In-Process Synchronization With Linux 6.14+