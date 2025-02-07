Vulkan Cooperative Matrix Merged For RDNA4 GPUs With RADV, DCC Support Inches Closer
Last week when RADV lead developer Samuel Pitoiset with Valve was commenting on the AMD RDNA4 state with the Mesa RADV driver it was noted that Vulkan cooperative matrix support, Vulkan Video encode/decode, and DCC support were still missing. But in the past week one of the items is now crossed off the list and another is continuing to see new patch activity.
Merged today is support for VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix on GFX12 / RDNA4 hardware as the latest feature now crossed off the TODO list for these upcoming AMD Radeon graphics cards. VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix exposes SPIR-V's cooperative matrix types and can be used for Vulkan-accelerated machine learning and related use-cases. See more background information within the article RADV Vulkan Driver Merges Cooperative Matrix Support Using RDNA3 WMMA from when RADV initially received support in late 2023. Now just ahead of the RDNA4 launch, VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix is ready for those upcoming GPUs.
The other bit of good news for RDNA4 on the RADV Vulkan driver is the DCC support coming together for delta color compression as an important performance feature.
Samuel Pitoiset has been working on DCC support for RDNA4 with RADV and last week opened up the initial merge request. That code remains under review and the most recent iteration of the patches just updated today. So hopefully that RADV DCC support will be all merged in time for the Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards launching in March.
This past week also saw RADV derivative group quads support merged while the lone notable missing feature not yet tackled is the Vulkan Video encode/decode support for the updated VCN engine with RDNA4, but that's less of an immediate issue when there is more widespread VA-API support available.
