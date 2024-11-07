Mesa RADV Driver Delivers Conformant Vulkan 1.3 Support For Old AMD GFX6/GFX7 GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 November 2024 at 06:56 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
While old Radeon GFX6/GFX7 era graphics processors are no longer actively supported by AMD on Windows and haven't been for quite a while, under Linux with the upstream open-source driver stack they remain supported and still enjoying improvements in large part from common code. The most recent fascinating aspect is the old AMD GFX6/GFX7 era GPUs seeing official Vulkan 1.3 support that has been deemed conformant by Khronos.

Thanks to the work of Valve's Linux graphics driver developers and other open-source developers working on the Mesa RADV driver, AMD GFX6 and GFX7 GPUs now have conformant Vulkan 1.3 support. This is for the likes of the Radeon HD 7000 series, Radeon Rx 200/300 series, and other early GCN cards prior to Polaris (GFX8). GFX6 represents CAPE VERDE, PITCAIRN, TAHITI, OLAND, and HAINAN. GFX7 is for BONAIRE, KABINI, MULLINS, KAVERI, and HAWAII GPUs.

Radeon R9 290


Yes, more than decade old GPUs with the AMD Southern Islands GPUs are seeing Vulkan 1.3 conformance on open-source Linux graphics drivers...

Radeon HD 7950


Samuel Pitoiset of Valve opened the merge request today for recognizing the Vulkan 1.3 conformance for these aging AMD Radeon GPUs:
"It's the first time RADV is Vulkan conformant on GFX6-7! 🎊

Some chips are missing because we don't have access but most of the GFX6-7 GPUs are covered."

Indeed now on the Khronos.org Vulkan Conformant Products page are these various old AMD GPUs now being recognized for Vulkan 1.3 conformance:

Vulkan 1.3 for old AMD GPUs


Recognizing this Vulkan 1.3 conformance on these old AMD GPUs should be merged for Mesa 24.3.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD ROCm 6.2.4 Released With Radeon PRO V710 Support & Documentation Updates
Mesa 24.3 Delivers Big Performance Win For Aging AMD Navi 10 GPUs
Valve Engineer Fixes Massive Performance Issue For RADV Driver With AMD FSR2 Sample
AMDVLK 2024.Q4.1 Adds A Few More Vulkan Extensions
AMD "Cleaner Shader" Coming For GFX11.0.3 GPUs To Help Ensure User/App Isolation
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Support Being Extended To All Recent AMD GPUs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Lands A 2.6% Performance Improvement With Minor Linux Kernel Patch
VMware Workstation Shifting From Proprietary Code To Using Upstream KVM
Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4
Ubuntu Hoping To Remove Qt 5 Before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Valve Engineer Fixes Massive Performance Issue For RADV Driver With AMD FSR2 Sample
Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability Affecting X.Org Server For 18 Years
KDE Will Nicely Notify You When Apps Are Being Killed Due To Out-Of-Memory
Ubuntu's Great Mainline Kernel PPA Hasn't Been Working Since Mid-September