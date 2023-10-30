Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
RADV Driver Drops NGG Stream-Out Code For RDNA1/RDNA2 GPUs
Similar to AMD having ripped out NGG stream-out support from their Navi 1x and Navi 2x driver code in RadeonSI, RADV is now doing the same. Valve's Samuel Pitoiset wrote in the merge:
No longer useful to have RADV_PERFTEST=ngg_streamout and NGG streamout on RDNA3 is rock solid now!
...
Yes, NGG streamout on RDNA1-2 is unused and unstable, while RDNA3 has been designed with it. RadeonSI also dropped support for it.
Removing legacy pipelines on GFX10+ isn't possible anyways, NGG itself can't be always enabled due to hw bugs.
So due to the early NGG hardware issues, it's better to just drop that code for the Radeon RX 5000/6000 series while at least now Next-Gen Geometry continues working out well on RDNA3 GPUs with the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics processors.
The RADV_PERFTEST=ngg_streamout option for RDNA1/RDNA2 GPUs was originally added to RADV last year with Mesa 22.3. This removal was merged for what will be Mesa 24.0 when released in Q1.