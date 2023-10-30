RADV Driver Drops NGG Stream-Out Code For RDNA1/RDNA2 GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 October 2023 at 03:01 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON
While the original AMD Navi GPUs featured Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) support, it was borked for some GPUs and initially didn't work out quite as well as planned for vertex and geometry processing. The Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has worked on the NGG code for years and with RDNA3 GPUs it's finally been working out very well from the start and better than their legacy pipeline. All the while the RDNA1/RDNA2 experimental NGG stream-out support has continued to exist but hidden behind a feature/debug flag. That code is now being removed.

Similar to AMD having ripped out NGG stream-out support from their Navi 1x and Navi 2x driver code in RadeonSI, RADV is now doing the same. Valve's Samuel Pitoiset wrote in the merge:
No longer useful to have RADV_PERFTEST=ngg_streamout and NGG streamout on RDNA3 is rock solid now!
...
Yes, NGG streamout on RDNA1-2 is unused and unstable, while RDNA3 has been designed with it. RadeonSI also dropped support for it.
Removing legacy pipelines on GFX10+ isn't possible anyways, NGG itself can't be always enabled due to hw bugs.

So due to the early NGG hardware issues, it's better to just drop that code for the Radeon RX 5000/6000 series while at least now Next-Gen Geometry continues working out well on RDNA3 GPUs with the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics processors.

Radeon RX 5700 series Navi 1x


The RADV_PERFTEST=ngg_streamout option for RDNA1/RDNA2 GPUs was originally added to RADV last year with Mesa 22.3. This removal was merged for what will be Mesa 24.0 when released in Q1.
Add A Comment
Related News
RADV Hooks Up Image Compression Control To Workaround Game Bugs
Blender 4.1 To Support Cycles Renderer On AMD RDNA3 APUs
AMDVLK 2023.Q4.1: Polaris & Vega Support Dropped, Counter-Strike 2 Tuning
RADV Vulkan Driver Merges Cooperative Matrix Support Using RDNA3 WMMA
AMD Making It More Clear When Their RadeonSI OpenGL Driver Is Being Used
RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Initial Support For GFX11.5 "RDNA3 Refresh"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet Driver Set To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
Firefox 119 Available With Improved Firefox View, Expanded PDF Editing
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
The Ongoing Work For Native Wine Wayland Support