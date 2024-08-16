Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Now Handles 12-bit AV1 Video Decoding
The Vulkan Video support within Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver continues to be improved upon. The newest addition now found in the code for Mesa 24.3 is enabling 12-bit AV1 content accelerated decoding.
This merge request opened last week and landed overnight into Mesa 24.3-devel for supporting 12-bit AV1 decoding within the RADV Vulkan driver. Just some 40 additional lines of code were needed for getting the 12-bit AV1 handling all wired up to this open-source Radeon driver's Vulkan Video code.
This follows other Vulkan Video work in recent time not only to the Mesa drivers but also beginning to see more upstream code landing in the FFmpeg multimedia library and other projects. Perhaps in 2025 we'll finally see more common Vulkan Video adoption?
Not related to the RADV Vulkan Video work, but another AMD-related video improvement that hit FFmpeg Git yesterday that is of interest are more AMFENC improvements. That latest work on the AMD Advanced Media Framework (AMF) encoder for FFmpeg are new usage modes for AV1 encode, latency mode for H.264 / HEVC / AV1 encoders, and Adaptive Quantization (AQ) mode for the AV1 encoder.
9 Comments