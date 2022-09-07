Radeon Vulkan Driver RADV Lands 3D Sparse Image Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 September 2022 at 06:05 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
The latest open-source Radeon Vulkan driver work for Mesa 22.3's RADV is enabling 3D sparse image support.

The Vulkan 3D sparse image support for RADV was worked on for the benefit of the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation. However, the 3D sparse image support also has use by VKD3D-Proton as the D3D12 over Vulkan implementation used by Steam Play.

The RADV 3D sparse image support was worked on by RADV co-creator Bas Nieuwenhuizen. The Vulkan sparseResidencyImage3D feature is enabling for Polaris GPUs and newer (update: A patch landed a short time ago limiting it now to Vega and newer, due to broken Polaris behavior for the Vulkan CTS) while residencyStandard3DBlockShape is enabled for GFX9/Vega and newer with this RADV code for next quarter's Mesa 22.3 release.


This functionality is for 3D textures backed by sparse memory where only certain regions/portions are actually backed by video memory. This merge request that landed last night in mainline has all the details for those interested in RADV 3D sparse image support.
1 Comment
Related News
Mesa Preparing Software Fallback For S3TC Texture Compression
Radeon RADV Driver Lands Vulkan Mesh Shader Support
Mesa's Rust OpenCL Implementation Expected To Be Merged In Coming Days
Mesa's LLVMpipe Driver Begins Experimenting With AVX-512 Optimizations Ahead Of Zen 4
Intel's OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa Drivers Begin Properly Identifying Arc Graphics Hardware
Mesa's Zink Adds Async Compute Pipeline Creation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead
It's Past Time To Stop Using egrep & fgrep Commands, Per GNU grep 3.8
Ubuntu Unity Becoming An Official Flavor With 22.10 Release
Fwupd 1.8.4 Supports More Hardware, Starts Allowing To Make BIOS Changes From Linux
Canonical Continues Snap'ing Up Linux Gaming For Ubuntu
MGLRU Linux Performance Looking Very Good For OpenWrt Router Use
OBS Studio 28.0 Released With 10-Bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt 6 Ported
Steam On Linux Marketshare Crawls Up To 1.27% For August 2022