RADV Driver Switches To 100% Dynamic Rendering

Last month I wrote about the work being done by Jason Ekstrand for switching RADV completely over to dynamic rendering. That work has now panned out and as of a few minutes ago the transition to "100%" dynamic rendering for RADV has landed in Mesa 22.3.

RADV already supports the VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering extension itself while this move is about restructuring the driver to a dynamic rendering model in full. Vulkan 1.3 promoted dynamic rendering to core while the extension was first introduced in late 2021 after developers grew frustrated in the render pass interface. Vulkan dynamic rendering allows for a more simplified and streamlined experience for engine/application developers.


Jason Ekstrand at Collabora had been working on this switch over to dynamic rendering for the past half-year. While some prep work was landed via prior merge requests, today's code that landed adds some 600+ new lines of code while dropping just over 2,000 lines.

More details for those interested via the Mesa merge request. Mesa 22.3 with this change and much more will be out by December as stable.
