R300 Open-Source Gallium3D Driver Sees New Optimization For Two Decade Old ATI GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 21 August 2022 at 07:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Thanks to being open-source, the Mesa R300 Gallium3D driver that is used for supporting OpenGL on the ATI Radeon 9500/9600/9700/9800 series up through the Radeon X1000 "R500" series has seen a new set of performance optimization work twenty years after the R300 GPUs first shipped.

Independent Mesa contributor Pavel Ondračka recently took to working on R300g optimizations around merging ALU instructions writing different channels of the same destination using the constant swizzles.


With the R300g optimization work Pavel has got the Lightsmark benchmark to break 30 FPS. It's just going from 29 to breaking 30 while at least the old Unigine Sanctuary Tech demo also sees a tiny increase too. Nearly 300 lines of code was written for this latest R300g optimization work.
total instructions in shared programs: 155488 -> 149176 (-4.06%)
instructions in affected programs: 126672 -> 120360 (-4.98%)
helped: 1530
HURT: 123

total presub in shared programs: 8226 -> 7983 (-2.95%)
presub in affected programs: 970 -> 727 (-25.05%)
helped: 25
HURT: 13

total temps in shared programs: 20841 -> 20617 (-1.07%)
temps in affected programs: 3492 -> 3268 (-6.41%)
helped: 207
HURT: 65

total lits in shared programs: 4328 -> 4196 (-3.05%)
lits in affected programs: 558 -> 426 (-23.66%)
helped: 39
HURT: 30

The ShaderDB stats are looking good for affected shader programs by this work that was merged today to Mesa 22.3-devel.

See this merge request for more details. There still is the potential for more optimizations should interested developers be willing to work on this GPU support for hardware approaching two decades of existence.
Add A Comment
Related News
R600 Gallium3D Driver Receives NIR Backend Fixes For Radeon HD 2000/3000/4000 Series
Radeon ROCm 5.2.3 Released With Ubuntu 20.04.5 Support, Various Library Fixes
AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 Brings Some Performance Tuning For Linux Gamers
RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Graphics Pipeline Library Support
AMD Radeon 680M Graphics Benchmarks Across Various Linux Kernel, Mesa Versions
Radeon Pro Software For Enterprise 22.Q2 For Linux Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
Glibc 2.36 Dropping DT_HASH Has Been Breaking Easy Anti Cheat Games With Steam Play
Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles
Ubuntu Linux Preparing systemd-hwe To Ease OEM Hardware Enablement
RISC-V Lands New Extensions In Linux 6.0
Linux Gets New Patch To Fix AMD Retbleed Mitigation - STIBP Needed With IBPB