R300 Open-Source Gallium3D Driver Sees New Optimization For Two Decade Old ATI GPUs

Thanks to being open-source, the Mesa R300 Gallium3D driver that is used for supporting OpenGL on the ATI Radeon 9500/9600/9700/9800 series up through the Radeon X1000 "R500" series has seen a new set of performance optimization work twenty years after the R300 GPUs first shipped.Independent Mesa contributor Pavel Ondračka recently took to working on R300g optimizations around merging ALU instructions writing different channels of the same destination using the constant swizzles.

total instructions in shared programs: 155488 -> 149176 (-4.06%)

instructions in affected programs: 126672 -> 120360 (-4.98%)

helped: 1530

HURT: 123



total presub in shared programs: 8226 -> 7983 (-2.95%)

presub in affected programs: 970 -> 727 (-25.05%)

helped: 25

HURT: 13



total temps in shared programs: 20841 -> 20617 (-1.07%)

temps in affected programs: 3492 -> 3268 (-6.41%)

helped: 207

HURT: 65



total lits in shared programs: 4328 -> 4196 (-3.05%)

lits in affected programs: 558 -> 426 (-23.66%)

helped: 39

HURT: 30