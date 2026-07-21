Qualcomm Posts Linux Patches For X2 Elite Extreme Powered ASUS Zenbook A16
Following recent Linux kernel patches enabling the Snapdragon X2 Elite powered Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen11 and HP EliteBook X G2q X2 Elite laptops to boot outside of Windows 11 on ARM, Qualcomm engineers have now posted a new patch series for getting the X2 Elite Extreme powered ASUS Zenbook A16 working on Linux.
Konrad Dybcio of QUalcomm posted the patches enabling the X2 Elite Extreme powered Zenbook A16 for this high-end ARM laptop with 48GB of RAM and OLED display:
"UX3607OA is a variant of the Asus Zenbook A16 built on the Qualcomm Glymur platform. It comes with an 18-core X2 Elite Extreme SoC, 48GiB of RAM, NVMe storage, a 2880 x 1800 OLED screen, and the other typical Glymur platform capabilities.
The hardware wiring is very different versus the 14" SKU - the larger one is based on the System-In-Package reference design, unlike the smaller one, which derives from a more common Chip-On-Board base.
Currently working:
- Audio playback (4 speakers)
- GPU, Display
- HDMI port
- Keyboard, touchpad, lid switch
- Privacy LEDs (camera-use, camera-block, mic-mute)
- Charging, Type-C, Type-A port
- Onboard SD Card slot (RTS5329)
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (QCC2072)
- Touchscreen should work on the SKUs that have it, but it remains untested due to lack of access to such a device
- ASUS doesn't currently offer a SKU with a PCIe modem, but enabling that should be a boilerplate change if that ever happens
The video accelerator (Iris) also works with the in-flight patches and will be enabled separately once that lands."
Great to see all the main functionality in place and to see Qualcomm engineers working directly on enabling a number of these laptop DT enablement patches. There are some SoCCP patches still needed to land but they are expected to be merged soon. More details on enabling the ASUS Zenbook A16 as this high-end Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme laptop on Linux can be found via this patch series.
Pricing on the ASUS UX3607OA Zenbook A16 starts out at $2199 USD.
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