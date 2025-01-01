Qualcomm Bringing Snapdragon X Series To Mini PCs For As Little As ~$600 USD

6 January 2025
Following last year's launch of Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 powered laptops, Qualcomm is using CES 2025 this week in Las Vegas for promoting the Snapdragon X Series for mini desktop form factor PCs. But the Linux support and performance out of these forthcoming Snapdragon X Platform mini PCs remain to be seen.

Qualcomm is talking up the Snapdragon X Series possibilities for mini PCs with their low-power SoCs complemented by the AI potential of the Snapdragon X Series. Some of the Snapdragon X Series mini PCs coming to market will be in the ~$600 USD range.

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X Platform for powering upcoming mini PCs with 8-core Oryon processor, 45 TOPS Hexagon NPU, and LPDDR5x memory.

Snapdragon X Platform slide


Qualcomm's press material and their wares being shown off at CES 2025 are all being done with Windows 11 on ARM... No Linux mentions. As we've seen, Linux support has been coming to various Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 powered laptops but it's been a slow process. Various laptops are beginning to see mainline kernel support but with various feature limitations remaining. As of early 2025, I have yet to see a Snapdragon X1 laptop provide a really compelling Linux experience with the upstream kernel support and performance. Various enablement bits remain ongoing. So presumably it will be much the same manner for Snapdragon X Platform mini PCs that it's still going to be a number of months if not longer before seeing any really nice Linux experience for these devices. At least in mini PC form there is less quirks / Linux device support to be worried about for screen / web camera / touchpad functionality and other bits but still a matter of needing DeviceTree files for lack of ACPI standardization, the Adreno graphics support still being improved upon, etc.

More details for those interested at Qualcomm.com.
