Qualcomm Open-Sources The ELD Linker Embedded Linker

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 14 April 2025 at 05:55 AM EDT. 2 Comments
PROGRAMMING
While LLVM LLD and Mold are two popular linkers on Linux systems with the latter being known for its impressive speed and much faster than GNU LD and Gold, this past week Qualcomm open-sourced a new linker: ELD.

ELD is a new linker open-sourced by Qualcomm focused on the needs of embedded developers. ELD is derived from mclinker and tailored for ELF files and the needs of embedded systems/developers. ELD can pair nicely with LLVM-based toolchains.

Qualcomm's ELD only targets AArch32, AArch64, the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, and RISC-V architectures with x86/x86_64 being out of scope.

Those wanting to learn more about the ELD linker can do so via the Qualcomm blog and the code is under a BSD 3-clause license on GitHub.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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