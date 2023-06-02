Qualcomm Adreno 600 Series Graphics Get OpenGL 4.6 On Open-Source Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 June 2023 at 05:54 AM EDT.
MESA
The Freedreno Gallium3D driver within Mesa 23.2-devel is now able to expose OpenGL 4.6 support for Qualcomm's Adreno 600 series graphics processors.

Thanks to the work of Rob Clark and others primarily at Google, the Freedreno open-source Qualcomm Adreno driver that started out as a reverse-engineering ambition has continued advancing well. The latest milestone achieved is this open-source Gallium3D driver now able to advertise OpenGL 4.6 for the A6xx series graphics.

Two remaining extensions were needed to cross OpenGL 4.6 off the to-do list with GL_ARB_pipeline_statistics_query and GL_ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query. This merge request took care of the last bits and OpenGL 4.6 is now exposed by Freedreno.

A nice milestone unlocked for open-source Adreno graphics and this ability will be found with the Mesa 23.2 release due out as stable around August~September.
