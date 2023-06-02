Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Qualcomm Adreno 600 Series Graphics Get OpenGL 4.6 On Open-Source Driver
Thanks to the work of Rob Clark and others primarily at Google, the Freedreno open-source Qualcomm Adreno driver that started out as a reverse-engineering ambition has continued advancing well. The latest milestone achieved is this open-source Gallium3D driver now able to advertise OpenGL 4.6 for the A6xx series graphics.
Two remaining extensions were needed to cross OpenGL 4.6 off the to-do list with GL_ARB_pipeline_statistics_query and GL_ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query. This merge request took care of the last bits and OpenGL 4.6 is now exposed by Freedreno.
A nice milestone unlocked for open-source Adreno graphics and this ability will be found with the Mesa 23.2 release due out as stable around August~September.