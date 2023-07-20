Qt Creator 11 Released With Integrated Terminal, GitHub Copilot Integration

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 20 July 2023 at 08:21 AM EDT. 2 Comments
QT
Qt Creator 11 is out today as the Qt/C++ focused integrated development environment.

Qt Creator 11 brings an arguably long overdue feature... It finally has an integrated terminal! This built-in terminal supports multiple tabs, various shells, and other common terminal features while being built into the Qt Creator IDE.

Qt Creator's terminal


Qt Creator 11 also adds initial GitHub Copilot integration. This GitHub Copilot support for developers using Qt Creator is part of Qt's effort for starting to provide generative AI capabilities to help out developers. The GitHub Copilot support is based on the Copilot Neovim plug-in.

Qt Creator 11 also adds initial Axivion Suite support with Qt having acquired Axivion last year. Qt Creator 11 also brings updated code examples, various editor fixes, support for adding files directly to CMake project files, experimental support for vcpkg, and various other improvements.

Downloads and more details on the Qt Creator 11 release via Qt.io.
