Qt 6.9 Beta Released With New Toolkit Features

Qt 6.9 beta is out today as the first test release for this updated Qt6 toolkit.Qt 6.9 is still baking but already for today's Qt 6.9 Beta 1 there are many changes in tow. Some of the work to find with Qt 6.9 includes:- Qt 6.9 on Linux under Wayland now allows supporting the xdg-toplevel-icon-v1 protocol- For Qt 6.9 on Wayland too, the underlying wl_surface of a window now shares its lifetime and is no longer destroyed when the window is hidden.- The Qt Quick module adds a "Shear" component for applying shearing transforms to items.- The Qt Quick Effects module adds a "RectangularShadow" element for fast rounded rectangle shaped shadow/glow similar to CSS box-shadow.- The Qt VirtualKeyboard module now allows adjusting the key sound volume.Next up two more beta releases of Qt 6.9 are expected over January and February. A release candidate of Qt 6.9 should come out at the end of February while Qt 6.9 stable should beh ere around mid-March.More details on the Qt 6.9 Beta 1 release via Qt.io