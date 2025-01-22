Qt 6.9 Toolkit Beta 2 Now Available For Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 22 January 2025 at 05:57 AM EST. 8 Comments
The second of three planned betas for the Qt 6.9 cross-platform UI toolkit is now available for testing ahead of the planned stable release in March.

Qt 6.9 Beta 2 was tagged one week late but still aligning with the Qt 6.9 release schedule fairly well. The third beta should be out in early February followed by the various freezes, the Qt 6.9 release candidate at the end of February, and then Qt 6.9 stable around mid-March.

Some of the changes to look forward to with the Qt 6.9 toolkit include:

- Qt 6.9 on Linux under Wayland now allows supporting the xdg-toplevel-icon-v1 protocol

- For Qt 6.9 on Wayland too, the underlying wl_surface of a window now shares its lifetime and is no longer destroyed when the window is hidden.

- The Qt Quick module adds a "Shear" component for applying shearing transforms to items.

- The Qt Quick Effects module adds a "RectangularShadow" element for fast rounded rectangle shaped shadow/glow similar to CSS box-shadow.

- The Qt VirtualKeyboard module now allows adjusting the key sound volume.

More details on the Qt 6.9 Beta 2 release today via the Qt mailing list.
