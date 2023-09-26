Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Qt 6.6 Nears Release With RC Offered Up For Testing
Qt 6.6 is set to bring many new features including a more robust Wayland compositor experience, support to the Qt GUI Module for direct access to OpenType features of used fonts, the QRhi family of classes for the Qt Rendering Hardware Interface is now fully documented, the Qt Quick Shapes module adds an experimental curve rendering back-end, support for importing PLY files with Qt Quick 3D, initial Render Extensions support for Qt Quick 3D, Qt SQL adds a Mimer SQL plug-in, and Qt TextToSpeech improvements.
Qt 6.6 does ship a new module: Qt Graphs. The Qt Graphs module is to serve as a replacement to Qt Data Visualization and uses Qt Quick 3D for rendering with native graphics back-end support. Qt Graphs ultimately will provide most if not all functionality provided by Qt Data Visualization.
The Qt 6.6 release candidate was announced on the mailing list. If all goes well the Qt 6.6 stable release will be out around 10 October. Qt 6.6 is all the more important with KDE Plasma 6.0 and the first round of Qt6-ported KDE Gear apps due for release in early February.