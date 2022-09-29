Qt 6.4 Released With WebAssembly Promotion, Qt HTTP Server
The Qt Company this morning released Qt 6.4 as their newest half-year update to this popular open-source and cross-platform toolkit.
Qt 6.4 features its WebAssembly support promoted out of the prior "technology preview" state and now means Qt WASM is ready to take on greater use. Qt 6.4 also features new technology preview modules of Qt HTTP Server and Qt Quick 3D Physics. Qt TextToSpeech has also been ported over finally to the Qt 6 world.
The Qt HTTP Server module makes it easy to embed an HTTP server within applications, complete with optional TLS support. However, the module documentation does acknowledge though it doesn't have the robustness and security to be used as an Internet-facing web server but rather focused for smaller local/LAN-based web serving needs.
Qt Quick 3D Physics in "tech preview" form provides a high-level physics simulation API for interacting with rigid bodies and static meshes.
Limited to Qt Commercial customers, Qt 6.4 also brings a new Qt VNC Server module. Qt 6.4 also brings a number of API additions to Qt Core, numerous Qt Quick enhancements, QSSlServer has been added to Qt Network as a server that solely communications over TLS, Qt Quick 3D offers a preview of lightmap baking support, improved shadow rendering for Qt Quick 3D, HTML5 file-system access API for the Qt WebEngine, and smoother animations in Qt Quick.
More details on the Qt 6.4 changes can be found via the Qt blog. Meanwhile next year users can look forward to Qt 6.5 that will be a Long Term Support (LTS) Release and will be seeing improvements around theming for the Linux desktop as well as Windows 11 plus continuing to enhance the performance of QML, among other changes.
