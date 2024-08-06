QNAP TS-433 Making For A Nice Open-Source & Mainline Linux NAS Experience
While there is no shortage of consumer network attached storage (NAS) devices these days, those able to run a mainline Linux kernel, open bootloader, and other open/mainline software components is a bit more challenging. Thanks to the work of open-source developer Heiko Stuebner, the QNAP TS-433 is looking to be an interesting candidate for those wanting a nice 4-bay NAS while being able to load it with a mainline Linux kernel build and other upstream open-source software.
The QNAP TS-433 is advertised as being a 4-bay NAS that can be used to "build a personal private cloud and home multimedia center" and features a "built-in NPU to boost AI-powered face recognition" and the likes. This 4-bay, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 2.5GbE NAS retails for around $363 and a seemingly unintended feature is that it's becoming rather open-source/upstream friendly.
Heiko Stuebner who has been working on some of the mainline Linux kernel support wrote in a message to Phoronix:
"The Rockchip RK3568-based TS433 has most of its components supported in the upcoming 6.12, can use a mainline u-boot and also driver support for the MCU is nearly done.
QNAP also (accidentially?) designed their devices in a way that accessing the serial port is easy and they even put a jumper header on the mainboard to enter the RK3568's maskrom mode ;).
While I'm working on the TS433, the same is true for the TS133 (rk3566), TS216 and TS233 devices (rk3568)"
These 14 patches get more of the DeviceTree in place for enabling the QNAP TS433 with the upstream kernel. Those patches will are aiming to land in Linux 6.12. These patches get the U-Boot support going but aren't yet ready for merging. Lastly these are the patches for enabling the MCU on QNAP NAS devices.
So those looking for a 4-bay 2.5GbE NAS device for less than $400 that is more open and becoming capable of running a mainline Linux kernel, the QNAP TS-433 is looking quite interesting. More details on the NAS can be found at Amazon (affiliate link).
