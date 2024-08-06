QNAP TS-433 Making For A Nice Open-Source & Mainline Linux NAS Experience

While there is no shortage of consumer network attached storage (NAS) devices these days, those able to run a mainline Linux kernel, open bootloader, and other open/mainline software components is a bit more challenging. Thanks to the work of open-source developer Heiko Stuebner, the QNAP TS-433 is looking to be an interesting candidate for those wanting a nice 4-bay NAS while being able to load it with a mainline Linux kernel build and other upstream open-source software.The QNAP TS-433 is advertised as being a 4-bay NAS that can be used to "build a personal private cloud and home multimedia center" and features a "built-in NPU to boost AI-powered face recognition" and the likes. This 4-bay, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 2.5GbE NAS retails for around $363 and a seemingly unintended feature is that it's becoming rather open-source/upstream friendly.

"The Rockchip RK3568-based TS433 has most of its components supported in the upcoming 6.12, can use a mainline u-boot and also driver support for the MCU is nearly done.



QNAP also (accidentially?) designed their devices in a way that accessing the serial port is easy and they even put a jumper header on the mainboard to enter the RK3568's maskrom mode ;).





While I'm working on the TS433, the same is true for the TS133 (rk3566), TS216 and TS233 devices (rk3568)"