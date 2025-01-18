QH Electronics Game Controller Support Being Added For Linux 6.14

Thanks to Valve, another Xbox 360-compatible game controller will see support with the upstream XPad input driver with the upcoming Linux 6.14 kernel.Well known Valve employee Pierre-Loup A. Griffais with their Linux efforts authored the patch adding support for the QH Electronics Controller to the XPad driver. As with most of the knock-off game controllers, they're straight-up compatible with the XPad driver thanks to complying with the Xbox controller specifications after simply adding the needed vendor/device ID. The patch adding the QH Electronics Controller support to the XPad driver was queued up this week into the input subsystem's "next" branch. With it now in the next branch ahead of the Linux 6.14 merge window, this new controller support will be added for Liux 6.14.

I haven't been able to dig up much on the QH Electronics Controller itself and the original mailing list patch post didn't shed any further insight on it, but evidently notable enough for a Valve developer to tackle adding the Linux support for it. With it being a simple new VID/PID addition, the patch is also marked for back-porting to the stable Linux kernel series so in the days to come will end up in new stable point releases.