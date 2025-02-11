Python 3.14 Alpha 5 Released With New Tail-Call Interpreter

Python 3.14 Alpha 5 is out today as the latest of many development releases in stepping toward the Python 3.14 stable release in October.

Most significant with Python 3.14 Alpha 5 is the introduction of the new and optional tail-call interpreter that can deliver up to 30% faster Python code. The tail-call interpreter for now needs to be compiled with Clang 19 or newer on x86_64 or AArch64. GCC support is expected in the future. There should be some very significant gains for those wanting to make use of the tail call interpreter, especially for Python builds with Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO) enabled.

More details on the Python 3.14 Alpha 5 changes and downloads via the Python blog.

Python 3.14 Alpha 6 is expected on 14 March followed by the seventh and final alpha version in April. After that are four planned betas and two release candidates to get through the summer months. If all goes well Python 3.14.0 final will be out on 7 October.
