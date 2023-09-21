PuzzleFS Continues Striving To Be The Best File-System For Containers

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 September 2023 at 07:56 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE
Amid all the recent chatter around Bcachefs working its way toward mainline and all the ongoing improvements to existing Linux file-systems, you may have forgotten about Puzzlefs as the new file-system aiming to be an optimal solution for containers and with a kernel driver written in the Rust programming language.

PuzzleFS is a container file-system aimed to address the shortcomings of OCI. PuzzleFS is being worked on by Cisco engineers and the Rust-written kernel driver remains out of tree while it works to overcome limitations of not having all the necessary Rust abstractions in place within the mainline Linux kernel yet.

PuzzleFS presentation


Armand-Ariel Miculas of Cisco presented at Open-Source Summit Europe's ContainerCon today on PuzzleFS. PuzzleFS is immutable, overcomes limitations of the OCI v1 format, and additionally has design goals of reduced duplication, reproducible image builds, direct mounting support, data integrity, and memory safety guarantees. Both the native Linux kernel driver and a FUSE-based file-system implementation are written in Rust as part of the memory safety guarantees. PuzzleFS also has optimal Zstd compression support.

Those wishing to learn more about PuzzleFS can see the OSS EU 2023 presentation page for the slide deck and soon the video recording from the presentation in Spain. The code to PuzzleFS is available on GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Patches To Begin Removing ReiserFS From Default Kernel Builds
Bcachefs Merged Into Linux-Next
Linux 6.6 SMB Client To Allow Adjusting Cache Time For Directory Contents
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6
OpenZFS 2.2-rc4 Delivers Last Minute Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
GCC Preparing To Introduce "-fhardened" Security Hardening Option
Ubuntu 23.04 & 22.04.3 Installs Haven't Been Following Their Own Security Best Practices
SteamOS 3.5 Rolls Out In Preview On The Steam Deck With Many New Features
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Shown Running On Valve's Steam Deck
Xfce's Wayland Roadmap Updated
Linux 6.5 Now Powering Ubuntu 23.10
AMD To Enable Seamless Boot Across Modern Radeon Graphics Hardware