PulseAudio 17.0 Released With A Few New Features
PulseAudio 17.0 includes some minor feature additions over PulseAudio 16, which arrived last May. PulseAudio 17.0 now supports battery level indications for Bluetooth audio devices, support for the Bluetooth FastStream codec, and other additions:
- Updates to ALSA UCM-based setups
- Battery level indication to Bluetooth devices
- Support for the Bluetooth FastStream codec
- webrtc-audio-processing dependency updated
- Trigger role groups added to module-role-cork
- XDG base directory spec for profile-set loading
Those wanting to grab PulseAudio 17.0 or learn more about this open-source sound server update can do so via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.