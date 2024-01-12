PulseAudio 17.0 Released With A Few New Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 12 January 2024 at 03:18 PM EST. 5 Comments
MULTIMEDIA
While most modern desktop Linux distributions have migrated over to PipeWire for the roles once handled by PulseAudio (and JACK, among others), for those still relying on the PulseAudio sound server the PulseAudio 17.0 release was made available today.

PulseAudio 17.0 includes some minor feature additions over PulseAudio 16, which arrived last May. PulseAudio 17.0 now supports battery level indications for Bluetooth audio devices, support for the Bluetooth FastStream codec, and other additions:
- Updates to ALSA UCM-based setups
- Battery level indication to Bluetooth devices
- Support for the Bluetooth FastStream codec
- webrtc-audio-processing dependency updated
- Trigger role groups added to module-role-cork
- XDG base directory spec for profile-set loading

PulseAudio 17.0


Those wanting to grab PulseAudio 17.0 or learn more about this open-source sound server update can do so via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
5 Comments
Related News
SPI-NOR Multi-Due Erase Support Ready For Linux 6.8
Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 & Other Scarlett Audio Mixers To Be Supported By Linux 6.8
Rav1e 0.7.0 Released For Xiph.Org's Latest Rust-Based AV1 Encoding
Sound Open Firmware 2.8 Released With New Intel & AMD Bits
FFmpeg Begins Landing Support For AOMedia's IAMF - Immersive Audio Model and Formats
Shotcut 23.12 Released With Wayland Crash Fix, Upgraded AV1 Encode/Decode
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A 2024 Discussion Whether To Convert The Linux Kernel From C To Modern C++
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins