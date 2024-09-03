Power Profiles Daemon 0.22 Released With Several AMD Improvements

Power Profiles Daemon as the UPower project to make Linux laptop/system power profile handling via D-Bus is out with a new release. This is the Linux/open-source solution for exposing of power profiles to the Linux desktop and better managing the system state between power-saver / balanced / performance modes and other options.

Power Profiles Daemon 0.22 was released overnight with several new features, particularly on the AMD laptop side. Power Profiles Daemon is now battery-level aware and so PPD drivers can make use of the battery level as part of their decision making process. The AMD support is making use of battery level to provide a more progressive approach around Adaptive Backlight Management (ABM). The AMD P-State driver integration also now supports Core Performance Boost when not running in power-saver mode, better handling around faulty firmware and kernel bugs, and then on the AMDGPU kernel graphics driver side can now manipulate the Dynamic Power Management (DPM) clocks.

AMD Ryzen AI laptop


There are also systemd service improvements, turbo_pct fixes, and other enhancements with Power Profiles Daemon 0.22. More details on the Power Profiles Daemon 0.22 release via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.
