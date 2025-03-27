PostgreSQL Database Lands Initial Support For IO_uring: "Can Be Considerably Faster"

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 27 March 2025 at 06:43 AM EDT. 16 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
As a very exciting improvement for the open-source PostgreSQL database server, it has merged initial support for making use of IO_uring on Linux servers for asynchronous I/O and can provide for some nice performance improvements.

The very initial support for using IO_uring has been merged to PostgreSQL Git as of yesterday, 26 March. This is a very exciting feature addition ahead of PostgreSQL 18 to be introduced later in the year.

This IO_uring support requires building PostgreSQL Git with the "--with-liburing" for building against IO_uring's liburing library. This Linux-specific feature also requires setting the "io_method=io_uring" PostgreSQL option for using IO_uring as the database server's I/O method.

This commit added the optional liburing build dependency and then this follow-up commit is what goes ahead with the integration and adding the io_method=io_uring option. That commit explains:
"aio: Add io_method=io_uring

Performing AIO using io_uring can be considerably faster than io_method=worker, particularly when lots of small IOs are issued, as

a) the context-switch overhead for worker based AIO becomes more significant
b) the number of IO workers can become limiting

io_uring, however, is linux specific and requires an additional compile-time dependency (liburing).

This implementation is fairly simple and there are substantial optimization opportunities."

Prior discussions around IO_uring for PostgreSQL have shown off some very nice potential of the IO_uring/liburing path:

PostgreSQL benchmarks


And there's even room left for further performance optimizations.

It's very exciting seeing this IO_uring support merged for mainline PostgreSQL and will be interesting to see how well-tuned the IO_uring method is by the time of the PostgreSQL 18.0 release. PostgreSQL 18.0 should be debuting in September.
16 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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